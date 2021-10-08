Garmann Miller adds four professionals

MINSTER — Garmann Miller recently hired four professionals to its award-winning design and planning team: Chris Hess, electrical designer; Taylor Luth, project designer; Rick Gilbert, mechanical engineer; and Alex Post, construction administrator. Gilbert and Hess are working out of GM’s Minster office, while Luth and Post are based in the firm’s Columbus location.

“When you have a chance to add top-level talent and high-character personnel, you do it,” said CEO Eric Baltzell. “Each brings a proven skill set that will add to our client-first approach.”

Gilbert holds Professional Engineer credentials in Ohio and Kentucky. The Tipp City resident comes to GM after working in a variety of capacities in the construction industry that included project manager, sales engineer and HVAC designer roles.

Hess, a St. Henry native, has over three years of experience in the field of mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering. A 2019 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, he specializes in designing electrical systems, which include power systems, lighting and single-line diagrams.

Luth comes to GM from Columbus-based MKC Architects where she performed project management, 3D modeling, planning and programming duties. A native of St. Henry, she interned at GM while attending The Ohio State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

Post entered the construction industry after graduating from Columbus State Community College in 2016 with a degree in Applied Science, Construction Management. The St. Henry native previously worked at Ferguson Construction Company and Brackett Builders, where he coordinated project scheduling and managed day-to-day job site operations.

In 2021, Garmann Miller was named Best Firms to Work For in the U.S. by industry research leader Zweig Group for the third consecutive year.