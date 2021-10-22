Airstream wins Quality Circle award 10 years in a row

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream Inc., is the maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, has been recognized for dealer satisfaction from the RV Dealers Association (RVDA) Quality Circle Awards in both the Motorhome and Towable segments for 2021.

This award marks the 10th consecutive year the brand will be honored.

RVDA selects their award winners based on survey responses from RV dealers across the US and Canada who evaluate product quality, warranty, service support, and overall dealer satisfaction.

Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer. The company’s mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort.

The awards ceremony will take place during the RV Dealers International Convention & Expo at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.