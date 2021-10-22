Edison State and Honda Team Up to Offer Student Internship Program

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be holding an informational session for current students, high school students, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda.

The information session will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m. in Room 504/505 in the Emerson Center at the Piqua Campus.

Edison State Community College, an accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, has locations in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy. The Honda Manufacturing Internship program is available to students who pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology with a concentration in Electro-Mechanical or Automation and Robotics. The goal is to route students to fill Equipment Service Technician positions that are currently in demand at Honda. These jobs require technical and analytical skills to identify and solve problems quickly, skills provided by Edison’s curricula and the internship at Honda.

Students selected for the internship work up to 40 hours per week alongside a mentor in order to gain confidence and skills, while at the same time earning money while completing their college degree. Interns will make at least $16.20 per hour, and those who are hired full-time will start at $53,000 per year.

The Honda Internship Night will provide free refreshments and snacks. The schedule of events is as follows:

5 p.m. – Edison State Admissions Presentation

5:15 p.m. – Miami University Regionals Presentation

5:30 p.m. – Edison State Campus Tour

6 p.m. – Honda Information Session

To learn more about the Edison State to Honda Manufacturing Internship program, visit: www.edisonohio.edu/partnerships/#Honda.

Complete registration for the November 9th event at www.edisonohio.edu/honda.