Sielschott attends Barron’s Top Women Advisors Summit

SIDNEY — Edward Jones financial adviser Danielle Sielschott, of Sidney, has been invited to attend Barron’s 2021 Top Women Advisers Summit.

Edward Jones is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and provides financial services in the U.S. and Canada through its affiliate. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care.

The Top Women Advisers Summit gathers some of the nation’s most accomplished women in wealth management to discuss their practices and portfolios and enables them to network with their peers and discuss challenges and opportunities.

“The summit promises to be an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I have this chance to learn from my industry peers,” said Sielschott, who has been a financial adviser with Edward Jones in its Sidney office, located at 2631 N. Broadway Ave., since 2005. “I am excited to incorporate what I learn into my practice and the service I provide for my clients.”

This year’s summit will be held virtually, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11. This is the fourth time Sielschott has been invited to attend the invitation-only event.

The Sielschott Team (comprised of Sielschott and branch office administrators Tiffany Long, Stephanie Hina and Natalie Glass) can be reached at 937-498-1101 or through their website at www.edwardjones.com/danielle-sielschott.