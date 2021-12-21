Ohio Chamber of Commerce designates legislators as ‘Champions of Business’

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has announced their 2021 “Champions of Business” in the Ohio Legislature.

Legislators who achieved this distinction have done so by scoring at least 80 percent on the Ohio Chamber 2021 score card, which consists of key votes taken by the legislators that impact the business community and sponsorship of legislation that hinders or bolster’s Ohio’s business climate.

The following is a list the legislation in the Ohio Senate and Ohio House that was incorporated into the scorecard: Senate Bill 9, Senate Bill 47, Senate Bill 108, Senate Bill 109, Senate Resolution 41, House Bill 75, House Bill 126, House Bill 157, House Bill 168, House Bill 201, House Bill 218, House Resolution 13, House Bill 248 Discharge Petition, and Sponsorship of Key Vote Legislation.

Of the 132 members of the Ohio Legislature, 29 members scored 100 percent, including Senate President Matt Huffman, who represents Shelby and Auglaize counties in Ohio Senate District 12.

Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, representing Auglaize County in the 4th District, and Susan Manchester representing Shelby and Auglaize Counties in the 84th House District, were both among the 75 members (25 in the Ohio Senate and 50 in the Ohio House) who scored at least 80 percent on the Ohio Chamber voting record.

“I want to thank each of these legislators, particularly those who scored 100 percent,” said Ohio Chamber president and CEO Steve Stivers. “We’re encouraged by the numbers and hope all of these members will continue to support crucial pro-business legislation in the coming year. To those members who didn’t score over 80 percent, we look forward to building on our shared policy interests and working with you in 2022 on legislation that champions free enterprise and Ohio businesses.”

For the entire list of these legislators, visit ohiochamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-Champions-of-Business-Public-Voting.pdf.

The Ohio Chamber is the state’s leading business advocate and represents thousands of companies that do business in Ohio. Its mission is to aggressively champion free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans.