DeWine and Husted announce Ohio’s 2022 ‘Top Jobs List’

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced the launch of Ohio’s updated “Top Jobs List” in December.

The “Top Jobs List” contains both in-demand jobs and critical jobs. It is an online tool to help people take advantage of employment opportunities and reflects the current workforce needs of Ohio businesses and communities.

Selected jobs were a result of feedback from Ohio’s business community.

“There are many opportunities here in Ohio for those who are ready to begin their careers or are looking to learn something new,” said DeWine. “Our updated ‘Top Jobs List’ outlines the most in-demand and critical professions for 2022.”

In 2019, Husted announced the launch of TopJobs.Ohio.gov, which transitioned the a static web page into an interactive tool. Then, in 2020, DeWine added the ‘Critical Jobs List’ to prioritize current economic needs with the health and well-being of Ohioans.

“Ohio’s ‘Top Jobs List’ is designed to help people identify growing industries and guide them toward the education and training needed to enter that career path,” said Husted. “This updated list is a great resource for Ohioans to find new or better opportunities so they can live their version of the American dream.”

Ohio is required to maintain a list of jobs that are in high demand.

An “in-demand job” in Ohio is defined as one that pays at least 80 percent of the state median wage ($14.90 or more per hour). It also has an annual growth higher than the statewide average of 20, or a total of more than 620 new annual job openings.

The ‘In-demand Jobs List’ is updated every two years using predictive data from three key sources: state labor statistics and projections, electronic job posting trend data, and business responses to the In-Demand Jobs survey.

The ‘Critical Jobs List’ focus the state’s workforce efforts on supporting the health and well-being of Ohioans, their families and their communities. They are identified through the help of experts and stakeholders in the following eight career clusters: children and community health, early childhood education, first responders, lead abatement and construction, mental and behavioral health, nurses, physicians, as well as wellness research and technology.

“The ‘Top Jobs’ and ‘Critical Jobs’ lists are among the many resources available to Ohioans looking to get back into the workforce, further their career, or even change careers,” said Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “We encourage individuals to go to OhioMeansJobs.com or their local OhioMeansJobs center where they can explore career options, get training and resume-building help, and apply for jobs.”

Ohio’s ‘Top Jobs List’ plays an important function. It directs 85 percent of federal job training funds offered through OhioMeansJobs Centers.

Ohio currently has 88 centers across the state that offer a variety of services to job seekers including job training connections as well as resume writing and interviewing skills development.

View the updated list at TopJobs.Ohio.gov. To find your local OhioMeansJobs Center, visit OhioMeansJobs.Ohio.gov.