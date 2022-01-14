Celina Insurance Group promotes Scott Montgomery

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group promoted Scott Montgomery to assistant corporate secretary. In his new role, Montgomery assists with planning and executing Board of Directors meetings, maintaining corporate records and adhering to best practices in corporate governance.

Montgomery has held multiple positions in Celina’s Underwriting and Marketing departments since joining the company in 2014. In addition to performing assistant corporate secretary duties, he continues to serve as marketing and sales supervisor.

“Over the past seven years, Scott has shown a firm commitment to quality and collaboration,” said Suzanne Wells, corporate secretary and director of Internal Audit. “He has gained a broad understanding of our operations that will serve him well in his new role.”

Montgomery is a 2012 graduate of Capital University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in marketing. He has earned Associate in General Insurance (AINS) and Associate in Personal Insurance (API) designations. He and his wife, Emily, reside in Celina with their daughter.

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies, rated Excellent by AM Best, provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agents in six states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.