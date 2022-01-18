Healthy Business Council of Ohio Honors Celina Insurance Group

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group is among the recipients being honored by the 2022 Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) during the virtual awards ceremony to be held as part of their “In-Value-Able” conference series on Feb. 10, 2022.

To celebrate the accomplishments of Ohio worksites and their efforts to pivot and adapt during the pandemic, a Pandemic Response Section was included in this year’s extensive award application.

“In addition to celebrating the existing well-being efforts of Ohio worksites, this award is designed to support worksites in their efforts to advance their programs and offerings,” said Annie Laurie Cadmus, Award Chairperson. “Annually, we offer a document that contains aggregate data of the results so worksites can utilize it to benchmark against their peers in the state and provide data to leadership about regional well-being trends.”

Founded in 1914, and headquartered in Celina, the Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies, rated Excellent by AM Best, provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agents in six states.

“The wellness of Celina Insurance Group employees is a top priority. We’re proud of our comprehensive wellness program, which incorporates a wide array of activities, resources and benefits that enable and encourage healthy behavior,” said Christine Purdy, Director of Human Resources at Celina Insurance Group.

The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs.

All applications were reviewed and evaluated using objective criteria. Applicants were scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.

Four levels of high achievement were awarded in 2021: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Celina received a Platinum award, the highest level, making the company one of only 10 Platinum winners in the small-size employer category.

“We’re pleased to accept this Platinum Healthy Worksite Award in recognition of our efforts to maintain a healthy work environment,” said Purdy.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the symposium featured national experts on well-being, resilience and health reform.

For a full list of 2021 award winners, visit the HBCO’s Healthy Worksite Award website.

