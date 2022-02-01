Anna-based Billing Insurance Agency earns recognition

ANNA — Billing Insurance Agency earned 2022 preferred agency status from Buckeye Insurance Group.

This recognition means Matt Echols, Brad Barhorst, and Kevin Berner at Billing Insurance demonstrated the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism, and customer service when helping to match their customers’ insurance coverage needs — whether auto, business, farm, home, or life — with the best carrier rates.

As a locally owned and operated independent agency, Billing represents multiple carriers, including Auto-Owners Insurance, Allstate, Buckeye Insurance Group, Donegal Insurance Group, Foremost Insurance Group, German Farmers Insurance, Grinnell Mutual, Mapfre Insurance, Pekin Insurance, Progressive, and State Auto Insurance Companies.

Billing is located at 515 E Main Street, Suite C, in Anna, and can be reached by phone at 937-394-2132, through their website at billingins.com, or on their Facebook page at facebook.com/billingins.

Since 1879, Piqua-based Buckeye has provided farm, home, and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region. For more information about preferred agency status, contact Buckeye Insurance Group by calling 937-916-1132, or visiting their Facebook page at facebook.com/buckeyeinsurancegroup.