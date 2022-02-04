Shelby County ranks 6th in Ohio for mortgage approvals

SIDNEY — SmartAsset ranks Shelby County among the best places in Ohio to get a mortgage.

The study analyzed data on mortgage approval rates, interest rates, average five-year borrowing costs and property taxes to find the top places to secure a home mortgage.

Top 10 counties ranked by mortgage approval rates

1. Putnam County (77.40% approval rate)

Putnam County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $12,927, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 87.73.

2. Holmes County (75.03% approval rate) Holmes County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $14,512, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 85.66.

3. Hancock County (73.13% approval rate)

Hancock County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $13,847, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and and a best mortgage market index of 85.17.

4. Wyandot County (69.14% approval rate)

Wyandot County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $11,552, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 84.67.

5. Darke County (72.31% approval rate)

Darke County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $14,192, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 84.58.

6. Shelby County (70.54% approval rate)

Shelby County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $13,877, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 83.93.

7. Huron County (71.69% approval rate)

Huron County’s has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $15,067, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 83.76.

8. Guernsey County (70.33% approval rate)

Guernsey County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $14,099, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 83.70.

9. Noble County (67.58% approval rate)

Noble County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $12,220, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 83.53.

10. Auglaize County (68.08% approval rate) Auglaize County has a five-year borrowing cost of $68,805, a property tax of $13,072, an annual mortgage payment of $13,056, and a best mortgage market index of 83.26.

More information on the study, including the interactive map and methodology, can be found by visiting http://smartasset.com/mortgage/ohio-mortgage-rates#ohio/bestMortgageMarkets-4.