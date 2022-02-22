Center Seeds changes name, expands

SIDNEY – Center Seeds, an industry leader in the cover crop seed market, recently undertook a property expansion and marketing re-branding.

The re-branding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. During the re-branding process, the company changed its name to Sustain Seed+Soil, redesigned the company’s logo, and revealed a new website domain name. New products will also be featured on their website starting in 2022.

Over the past 18 months, two partners, Jeff Rasawehr and David Flack, left the company to pursue other opportunities, selling their ownership to existing partners. The remaining founding and managing partners — Eric Belcher and Martin Ford — have owned and operated the business since its inception and are excited about the new direction, expanding the product line and its strong progressive dealers and customers.

“We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name, Sustain Seed+Soil, because it allows us to better represent our business to our dealers and consumers,” said Eric Belcher, CEO. “As we marked the end of our tenth year in business at the end of 2021, our leadership team believed it was appropriate to re-brand our company to more specifically reflect having expanded our product lineup beyond just cover crop seed. It now includes amendments, inoculants, fertilizers, forages, turf, and life-sustaining biologicals. As such, we wanted to have our name reflect both the expanded product range and our continuing focus on sustainability and stewardship of the soil.”

The company’s expanded product line and purpose meant expanding its footprint on the property that it called home for the past 8 years. The distribution facility now encompasses almost four acres that includes a 21,000-square-foot heated warehouse, a newly refurbished 4,400-square-foot heated mixing building, a 6,000-square-foot storage and shipping terminal with two high dock doors, and a 2,100-square-foot area of remodeled office space.

Sustain Seed+Soil is located at 739 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney and are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. For more information, call 855-667-3943, or visit www.sustain.farm.