Farmers Insurance — Anita Doll greets 2022 with optimism

SIDNEY — “Farmers Insurance — Anita Doll is greeting 2022 and beyond with a mix of determined optimism and enthusiastic energy,” said agency owner Anita Doll.

Her report continues:

We opened our doors in Sidney during the summer of 2019. As with any small, independently owned local business, the challenges have been at times surprising. We have developed several ways to accommodate those we serve using new technology, while keeping the small town “old school” techniques alive and well. The office now offers property and casualty, life, health (including Medicare) as well as business and corporate insurance. In addition, we recently operate in partnership with Rocket Pro Mortgage to offer mortgage lending services.

To be able to offer all these services, my team has grown. The friendly, knowledgeable staff can now serve all of Ohio and a few surrounding States from the local office, with its welcoming, upbeat small town feel on Courthouse square in Sidney. The goal for 2022 is simple. To serve the community by providing straight forward, easy to understand insurance products and information of all kinds.

Farmers Insurance — Anita Doll helps customers identify the insurance coverage that best fits them and their family’s needs. This process is straightforward and personalized to help make anyone they meet have a better understanding of insurance. Individuals and families need to know what coverage is available to them and we create an insurance plan that fits within their financial goals.

I was born, raised and has deep family roots in Shelby County. Born to Barbara (Shie) and Donald Doll, I grew up and graduated from Botkins High in 1980. While in high school, I was voted class president, three of the four years in high school. I then moved away to attend university and with academic scholarships attended Findlay College, Akron University and completed my formal education at George Washington University in DC.

As a wife, and mother of three sons, I have lived in several places around the US. Once empty nested, I decided it was time to focus on my goals. It was time to come home, to put down permanent roots and start my future. I chose Shelby County to base my business because of my love of my community. My family has lived and served this area since before it was a state. With over 35 years experience in both the insurance and financial services arena, and my strong midwestern spirit, 2022 will see our area grow, be more informed and in a position to select the best way to protect the things it loves. My office is committed to long-term goals and growth. It is not about the short-term sale; it is about a long-term relationship with my community and clients. When someone comes away better informed and happy – then we are happy.