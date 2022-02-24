Durnell Maier Law experiences growth during its second year

SIDNEY — Durnell Maier Law LLC recently celebrated its two-year anniversary. The firm was founded by Elizabeth Durnell-Maier and is dedicated to advising clients on a wide range of elder law matters. Services offered by the firm include wills, trusts, estate planning, Medicaid planning, VA aid and attendance, probate, special needs trusts, and farm trusts.

Durnell-Maier has submitted the following report:

During the past year, Durnell Maier Law was able to assist hundreds of local families with their estate planning and elder law needs. Due to the positive response from the community, it was necessary for Durnell Maier Law to hire an additional employee as well.

The firm’s second year included presentations at local Assisted Living Facilities and Senior Centers and a return to live in-person educational seminars for the public in Shelby, Miami, Darke, Logan, Champaign, Auglaize and Mercer Counties. Durnell Maier Law was able to begin offering continuing education courses to local social workers and nurses.

Durnell Maier Law also has expanded its operations through a move of their main office to the former Berlekamp residence located at the corner of state Route 47 and Kuther Road, west of Menards.

Durnell Maier Law has even higher expectations for the coming year and is looking forward to assisting more families prepare for the inevitable and the unexpected.

The firm’s offices are located at 3100 W. Michigan St., Sidney, Ohio, 10 N. Market St., Troy, Ohio, and also has office space available in Bellefontaine. The Sidney office is open Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.–5 pm. and Friday 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. The Troy and Bellefontaine offices are available by appointment only. The firm can be contacted by phone at 937-507-9004 or on our website www.durnellmaierlaw.com. Initial consultations are at no charge, and can be done in person in our office, by phone, or via Zoom meetings.