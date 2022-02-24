Solutions for a more sustainable world, made here in Sidney

SIDNEY — After a year that was wholly upended by a global pandemic, 2021 was an opportunity for Emerson to come together, prove its resiliency to these challenges and continue to design and develop solutions that help meet the world’s demand for more sustainable HVAC and refrigeration systems. Perhaps there was no greater symbol to this resiliency than the completion of the new, 110,000-square-foot lab and testing space, which is fully operational and home for more than 90 technicians.

Brent Schroeder, group president, HVACR Technologies for Emerson, has submitted the following report:

The labs provide Emerson with the capability to simulate years of compressor field operation under accelerated conditions and enables the company to develop solutions that use more environmentally responsible refrigerants. The work done in the new Sidney labs will allow Emerson to continue to test designs and products capable of reaching new efficiencies required by government regulations, ensuring that these products perform effectively and safely with more environmentally sustainable refrigerants. These products also help address increasing demands from businesses and homeowners who want to address global decarbonization trends and goals.

To continue Emerson’s vision of developing more environmentally friendly solutions, the company is adding new carbon dioxide refrigerant labs to support Emerson customers, as well as expand Emerson’s portfolio. These labs will be opened in phases through summer 2022.

Turning homegrown talent into global industry leaders

Ultimately, it takes great minds to make world-changing products, so with this new facility, Emerson hopes to attract tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and other industry professionals. Emerson recognizes the need for stronger involvement in education and training to address the current shortage for more skilled labor in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. That’s why Emerson representatives serve on the advisory board of the HVACR program at Upper Valley Career Center and works closely with the University of Dayton, Edison State Community College and the Shelby County Workforce Partnership to promote careers in the skilled trades. The company also provides equipment for student training. In 2021, Emerson announced a new educational resources program to provide training tools, learning materials and curriculum in a centralized and easy-to-navigate platform for educators and instructors.

Emerson’s Sidney facility also hosts it largest co-op program, which helps create career growth opportunities for students pursuing their bachelor’s degrees. Annually, more than 200 co-op participants gain real-world experience in engineering, technology and business.

Investing in the community, inside and out

Today, Emerson has more than 25 Sidney employees serving as nonprofit board members in the area and has invested in several projects to benefit the community, including new walkways for children, classroom grants, K-12 STEM activities and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Throughout the pandemic, Emerson has supported the local community by securing PPE for healthcare professionals and by donating to food panties and soup kitchens in Sidney and nearby Troy.

Within its walls, Emerson is committed to growing and supporting its employee community and creating a positive work environment by fostering a culture where employees are valued. Emerson’s employee resource groups such as Women in STEM, Veterans Resource Group and LGBTQ + Allies all have strong local chapters at the company’s Sidney operations.

Emerson is proud to be a world provider of environmentally sustainable technologies for the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration industries. But the company is just as proud to be able to create and innovate here in Shelby County, a wonderful community that has embraced Emerson for more than 85 years.

To learn more about Emerson’s products and services, vision and values, visit Emerson.com.