Regional job growth continues its decline

COLUMBUS — A total of 32,585 job openings were posted online from Dec. 14, 2021, through Jan. 13, 2022, for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

This was a decrease of 1,270 ads from the previous reporting period.

Compared to the same time a year ago, this reflects an increase of 7,757 ads.

A breakdown of the annual salary range for job ads was as follows: Entry level jobs of less than $30,000 (16.5%), middle income jobs between $30,000 and $49,000 (24.9%), upper-middle income jobs between $50,000 and $79,000 (25.7%), high income (12.7%) and six figure jobs of $100,000, or more (20.1%).

Most jobs required a high school diploma, followed by a bachelor’s degree. A total of 5.9% of job ads required an advanced degree at the master’s or doctoral level.

A breakdown of the required education range for jobs ads was as follows: GED/high school (42.1%), associates level degree (14.8%), bachelor’s degree (37.2%), master’s degree (3.1%), doctoral degree (2.8%).

Top certifications sought in job ads included those for driving (Class A commercial driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, and driver’s license), security clearances, and health (basic life support, certified registered nurse, CPR certification, advanced cardiac life support, and neonatal resuscitation program).

Specifically mentioned were the following skills keywords: customer service, scheduling, operations, supervision, Microsoft Office, mathematics, basic computer usage, organizational skills, management skills, and prioritization.

Top employers with the most area job ads (over 600) included Kettering Health Network, General Dynamics Information Technology, and Deloitte.

Employers with 200-600 ads included Dollar General, Walmart, Carvana, Bon Secours Health System, Alion Science, Emerson, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Kettering Health, Chewy.com, McDonalds, and Lowe’s.

Employers with 132-199 job ads included Meijer, Decker Truck Line, Alaka’ina Foundation Family of Companies, CVS Health, Crown Equipment Corporation, Roehl Transport Inc., ABX Air, LinQuest Corporation, Fresenius, Riverside Research, Pizza Hut, Dayton Public Schools, University of Dayton, Bob Evans Farms Inc., Trilogy Management Services Ltd., Advance Auto Parts Inc., AutoZone Inc., Premier Healthcare, Carrols Restaurant Group, Goodwill Industries and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Top occupations with the most area job ads included people-facing jobs during COVID-19 (such as nursing professions, supervisors and front-line workers in retail and restaurant businesses), commercial drivers, managers in a variety of fields, as well as highly skilled computer professionals.

Specifically, these top occupations with 400-2,000 job ads included registered nurses (1,891), heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (1,791), first-line supervisors of retail sales workers (1,288), applications software developers (858), stock clerks and order fillers (824), all other computer occupations (795), first-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers (669), customer service representatives (519), information security analysts (489), network and computer systems administrators (447), nursing assistants (400).

Occupations with 210-399 job ads included industrial engineers (392), combined food preparation and serving workings including fast food (377), cashiers (375), light truck or delivery service drivers (371), first-line supervisors of production and operating workers (336), general maintenance and repair workers (335), computer user support specialists (334), computer systems analysts (332), licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses (328), medical assistants (327), all other managers (316), first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers (314), management analysts (300), accountants and auditors (279), janitors and cleaners except maids and housekeeping cleaners (263), systems software developers (262), restaurant cooks (230), medical and health services managers (224), driver/sales workers (218), medical secretaries (215), general and operations managers (214), merchandise displayers and window trimmers (212), social and human service assistants (210).

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (https://ohiolmi.com/home/JobPostings) and at OhioMeansJobs.com.

