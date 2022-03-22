College president honors Edison State employees

PIQUA — Each semester, Edison State recognizes a faculty or adjunct faculty member, a staff member, and a team with an “Employee of the Semester” award, and this semester the event took place when Doreen Larson, college president, gave her 2022 spring address.

Any Edison State employee who demonstrates a commitment to performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth is eligible to be nominated by a peer. The winners are selected by the Valuing People Committee.

A total of twelve employees were named the fall 2021 “Employee of the Semester” award. They were invited to enjoy a Dayton Dragons minor league baseball game from the Edison State suite at Fifth Third Field.

The selected faculty member was Erin Reese, associate professor of biology and science lab coordinator. Reese holds a Master of Science degree and has been an employee for five years, was nominated for her dedication to promoting a positive environment and being a team player.

“Erin’s outgoing personality encourages other faculty and staff members to ask her for help, which she freely gives,” a nominator said. “She is very student focused and generous with her time for them. Erin shows her love for teaching through her interactions with and support for her students.”

The selected staff member was Ryan Lusk, site manager, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree and has been an employee for two years. Lusk was nominated for providing ongoing support and assisting with campus needs, as well as his commitment to the college’s mission.

“He stepped up and helped tremendously with the crucial accreditation process for the paramedic program,” said one nominator.

The selected team was the maintenance division. Members were honored for their commitment, adaptability, and responsiveness to improve the quality of lives. During the pandemic, they worked hard to adapt the campus to provide a healthy environment.

“They work long, hard hours and make themselves available to students and staff alike,” a nominator said. “They’re quiet and in the background, but if you need any help, they’re there for you with a quick response time.”

The members of the team, listed in the order of the number of years they have been employed Edison State, are:

• Harold Hitchcock, director of the physical plant & facilities (13 years)

• Jeff (“Scott”) Schwilk, facilities services technician (12 years)

• Tom Burelison, maintenance supervisor (10.5 years)

• Chuck Whitney, facilities services lead technician II (six years)

• Nick Rudy, facilities services lead technician (nearly six years)

• Tom Francis, environmental services technician (three years)

• Jacob Thacker, facilities services technician (three years)

• Shane Brake, environmental services technician (two years)

• Gale Finch, environmental services technician (two years)

• James Pezzimenti, facilities services technician (two years)

• Kristin Ellis, facilities services technician (over one year)

Now in its fifth decade, Edison State Community College has locations in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy, all of which are committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents.

For more information, visit edisonohio.edu.