Cancer nonprofit relocates to Clayton

CLAYTON — The Pink Ribbon Girls Inc. (PRG), a nonprofit organization that provides free healthy meals, rides to treatment, house cleaning kits and peer support and education to individuals and their families fighting breast and gynecological cancers, will be relocating their corporate headquarters in mid-April.

PRG is currently located at 32 E. Main St. in Tipp City.

“Tipp City has been an amazing home to us, and we are so thankful for the tremendous support of the community throughout the past eight years. We have had the best landlords and will miss being in the heart of downtown,” said Heather Salazar, PRG president and CEO.

The new headquarters will be located at 350 Huls Drive in Clayton and will provide space for the Dayton region’s 14 office employees.

“Our programming, marketing, data and accounting employees, who serve all regions and our Dayton regional development employees will be working out of the corporate headquarters. We are excited to stay in the Miami Valley and continue to serve clients from our new location,” Salazar said.

The building was purchased and donated to the PRG by a long-time supporter: the owner of R.B. Jergens, a business that specializes in construction and management solutions, including specialized earthwork, soil modification, roadwork and site improvement in Vandalia.

The gift will result in significant savings allowing PRG to put those dollars toward essential services for those battling breast and gynecological cancers.

PRG has a total of 33 employees located in their five service regions of Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton as well as in California and Missouri.

To learn more, or to apply for assistance, call 877-269-5367, or visit pinkribbongirls.org.