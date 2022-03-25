Leugers Insurance receives top designation

SIDNEY — Leugers Insurance Agency was named as a Celina’s 2022 “Master Agency.” Celina awards the “Master Agency” designation to partners displaying exceptional commitment to the company and achieving superior operating results.

Leugers Insurance served the local community for 108 years. The agency is a member of the Ohio Insurance Agents Association. Last month, Celina also selected Leugers Insurance as their top-performing 2022 “Agency of the Year.”

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies, rated Excellent by AM Best, provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in six states. Founded in 1914, with headquarters in Celina, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.

Leugers Insurance takes a client-centric approach to meet customers’ home, auto, farm and business insurance needs. The agency also offers Medicare supplements and financial services. They have five convenient locations to serve customers with offices in Maria Stein, St. Marys, Celina, Ottawa and Sidney.

For more information, contact Leugers Insurance at 419-925-4511, or visit them online at leugersins.com.