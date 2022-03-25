AES Ohio offers $5.1 million in electric vehicle charging rebates

DAYTON — AES Ohio is offering $5.1 million in electric vehicle charging rebates, paid on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying projects.

Eligible chargers include Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers.

Level 2 Chargers can be installed at workplaces, apartment complexes or in areas available to the public.

DC Fast Chargers must be installed in areas available to the public.

All chargers must have the ability to record and send data to AES Ohio to better understand and serve their customers in the future.

The Edison Electric Institute estimates more than 100,000 EV fast charging ports will be needed to support the nearly 22 million EVs projected on US roads by 2030. However just as an increasing number of drivers recognize the benefits of an electric vehicle (EV), they are concerned about making the switch from gas and diesel vehicles to EVs due to the availability of charging stations for long road trips.

The National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC) is working to provide a seamless transition to EVs by addressing this consumer “range anxiety” by deploying an infrastructure of EV fast charging stations. AES Ohio recently joined over 60 other investor-owned and municipal electric companies and electric cooperatives making up the NEHC.

With the utility’s knowledge of the electrical grid, AES Ohio is uniquely positioned to help ensure EV charging stations are convenient, easy to use, and cost effective for customers. AES Ohio is also committed to accelerating the future of safe, reliable, sustainable, clean, and green energy options on behalf of their customers, which is why they are partnering with both the NEHC, as well as local, state, and federal stakeholders, in an effort to achieve this goal.

Standing behind their belief in a future of greener and cleaner vehicles, AES Ohio is taking steps to electrify its fleet with fully electric and hybrid-electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles are the future, and we look forward to accelerating adoption by working with members of the Electric Highway Coalition to support a network of convenient fast-charging options for drivers as they travel across Ohio and beyond,” said Kristina Lund, AES U.S. utilities president and CEO. “This partnership will expand our ability to provide customers with opportunities to utilize electric vehicles in their everyday lives.”

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is the parent organization of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider, in which AES Ohio is DPL’s principal subsidiary. AES Ohio is an investor-owned, regulated electric utility company providing service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio.

Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy at aes-ohio.com.