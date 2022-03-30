UNOH to host spring preview

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) plans to host a spring preview event.

The event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 8, 2022, will feature a scholarship in the amount of $21,000 to the winners of the “Bob Snyder Scholarship Test,” which is open to high school juniors and seniors. The test will be administered at 11:30 a.m. at the UNOH Event Center.

Event attendees should first report to the UNOH Event Center at 1450 N. Cable Rd, Lima.

The event hopes to draw potential students interested in majors like accounting, agribusiness management, business administration, health information technology, healthcare administration, information technology, marketing, medical assisting, legal assisting, office management, travel and hotel management, digital forensics, sport marketing and management, and motorsport marketing.

The event is open to the public and campus tours will be available.

To learn more, call 419-998-3120.