Commissioners offer Small Business Recovery Grant Program

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners have committed $400,000 of ARPA funding to provide an offset of economic losses through a Small Business Recovery Program. The program will provide grants to reimburse eligible business owners for COVID-19 related expenses, which are defined in the document along with eligible reimbursement costs and additional program guidelines.

Applicants must be a for-profit entity with a location in Shelby County.

• Eligible bricks-and mortar businesses may apply for a one-time grant of $5,000 – $25,000 to reimburse for pandemic-related expenses

• Eligible at-home businesses may apply for a one-time grant of $5,000 – $10,000 for pandemic-related expenses

Award determinations will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications will be accepted until May 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. Program details and application forms can be found on the county website, https://co.shelby.oh.us/ under the tab “News & Events.”

For questions regarding the program, contact Angela Hamberg, Regional Planning commissioner, ARPA Grant administrator; phone: 937-498-7273 or email, [email protected]