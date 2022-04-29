Kaiser awarded GSBC’S Tim Koch Award for Excellence in Banking

OSGOOD — The Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) has announced that Tony Kaiser, president and chief executive officer of Osgood Bank in Osgood, Ohio, has received the inaugural Tim Koch Award for Excellence in Banking.

The award aims to honor GSBC past president Dr. Timothy Koch’s drive for education, passion for community banking and vision for preparing the next generation of community bank leaders. His lifelong dedication to educating bankers and unwavering commitment to the school’s students has led to stronger banks and communities across the country.

Kaiser, who joined Osgood Bank in October 2011, has helped grow the institution in size and capacity to serve, nearly tripling assets and growing its staff from 30 to 70. The bank now serves customers in 30-plus states.

“Osgood Bank has wonderful employees, a terrific management team and a board of directors intent on both safe growth and remaining independent,” states Kaiser. “I feel very blessed to be part of such a great team.”

Philanthropically, under Kaiser’s leadership, the bank implemented a program that annually helps more than 150 local families who suffer hardships and created the Osgood Foundation, a non-profit that provides funding and social support to schools and local non-profits to help them carry out their respective missions. Unironically, the bank’s slogan is, “Do well. Be good.”

Kaiser’s leadership has not gone unnoticed by his team. “Tony truly cares about every employee, and I saw him take many significant actions to help employees in both their work at the bank and in their personal lives,” stated Scott Hinsch Jr., a former colleague of Kaiser’s who nominated him for the Koch Award.

Kaiser completed GSBC’s Executive Development Institute for Community Bankers (EDI) in 2019, the completion of which is an eligibility requirement to receive the Tim Koch Award for Excellence in Banking. In addition to completing EDI, the selection committee evaluated candidates who have made significant contributions to their communities, their banks’ stakeholders and the banking industry as a whole. Kaiser was deemed the obvious choice for the inaugural award.

Kaiser was honored at a ceremony on April 26, 2022, in Broomfield, Colorado.