Sidney Tractor Supply: ‘Try Before You Buy’

SIDNEY – Tractor Supply Company is hosting its annual Try Before You Buy event, inviting customers in the Sidney area to stop by on Saturday, May 21, 2022, to experience first-hand a variety of power equipment products. From riding mowers to log splitters, customers will have the opportunity to test these heavy-duty items to find the best fit before making a purchase.

“Our goal is to ensure that every customer purchasing a piece of power equipment from our store walks out with the knowledge and confidence to use it,” said Jon Bishop, manager of the Sidney Tractor Supply store. “At Tractor Supply, we are not only here for your rural lifestyle needs but also to provide you with the advice, service and expertise that goes along with it.”

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., customers can stop by the Sidney store and enjoy hands-on demonstrations and activities, including a riding mower demo and trimmer demo.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1650 Michigan St. For more information, please contact the Sidney Tractor Supply store at 937-492-4010.

Tractor Supply is a retailer for all those living or interested in the rural lifestyle. Whether a farmer, rancher, pet owner or gardening enthusiast, Tractor Supply carries everything needed for “Life out here.” Customers can find an assortment of products from workwear and boots, fencing, pet food and supplies, mowers and more at the Sidney store or online at TractorSupply.com.