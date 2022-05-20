Haubert, Katterhenry Howe named Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisers

TROY – Eric Haubert, senior financial adviser, and Lisa Katterhenry Howe, senior financial adviser, of Katterhenry Investment Group in Troy, Ohio, — with offices in Bellefontaine and Dublin, Ohio, — have been recognized on the 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisers list by Forbes.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed.

“No matter how many years this Forbes recognition has been bestowed on Eric and Lisa, the honor and appreciation are felt as much as they were the very first time. In fact, it serves to motivate our entire team to continue to improve year-over-year. We believe this distinction is a direct reflection of everyone at Katterhenry Investment Group being whole-heartedly committed to our clients’ well-being. We are as proud of Eric and Lisa as they are grateful for this honor, but our deepest appreciation goes to our clients. Their trust and partnership are the reason we all come to work every day, and nothing at KIG is possible without them,” said Kasey Massie-Yeagle, chief of operations officer of Katterhenry Investment Group.

Haubert and Howe each have more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Haubert is a graduate of the University of Dayton and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. Howe is a graduate of Miami University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance.

The Forbes Best-In-State ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.