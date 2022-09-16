EverHeart Hospice “Pays it Forward” at golf uuting

GREENVILLE — What started as a fun new game at the EverHeart Hospice annual golf outing has blossomed into a way to give back to other area non-profit organizations each year.

During their 27th Annual Memorial Golf Outing, EverHeart raised $650 at their “Pay it Forward” hole. Golf teams can donate $20 for the chance to move closer to tee off at the specified hole. However, they must first pose for a fun group picture before moving up.

Barb Bell, chief business development officer with EverHeart Hospice, shared of the unique fundraiser, “We are truly grateful for the businesses and teams that support our golf outing each year. The Pay it Forward hole builds excitement and anticipation each year and allows us to “pay it forward” by supporting other local not-for-profit organizations.”

Since starting this tradition in 2019, EverHeart has donated proceeds to Mercer County Tornado Relief and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This year, EverHeart Hospice decided to match the funds raised at the outing and presented a check for $1,300 to the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Earlier in the summer, EverHeart staff also held a “Kitchen Drive” to collect new and gently used kitchen cookware, utensils, and small appliances to donate to the Birchwood Training Center and their clients who may need them.

Tonya Clark, superintendent at Darke DD, said of the donations, “Darke DD is so very appreciative of EverHeart Hospice and their generous employees for the donation of items to use in the Birchwood Training Center. We are also very grateful for the generous donations from all of the golfers at their recent outing and for EverHeart’s match of those donations. The support from our community allows Darke DD to continue to help people with developmental disabilities live their best lives.”