Bigham recognized for achievements

CELINA — Cathy Bigham, director of Actuarial and Compliance at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate Compliance Professional (ACP) and Certified Compliance Professional (CCP) designations.

Bigham attained the designations after completing courses for the ACP and CCP programs, which are administered by the Association of Insurance Compliance Professionals (AICP). The certifications recognize individuals for their technical knowledge and regulatory expertise.

“I chose to work toward these designations because they complement my job functions,” Bigham said. “I also feel it encourages others to continually pursue insurance education, regardless of experience or years in the industry.”

“Cathy has decades of insight into the insurance field and its regulatory practices. These achievements show her commitment to ongoing professional development,” Mike Kleinhenz, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, said. “At Celina, we believe that’s a vital component of providing our agents and customers with quality insurance coverages and services.”