They’re a ‘Good Neighbor’

Ashley Himes State Farm insurance participated in the Good Neighbor Day Sunday, Oct. 16, giving some candy to Paisley Gingery, 11, daughter of Rolly and Ashley Himes, of Sidney. The event was held at K&J Ice Cream and free ice cream was given away.

Levi and Izaiah Steenrod, of Sidney, play some music and sing with Elvis, who is also known as Bob Curlis, one of the owners of K&J Ice Cream. They were performing during the Good Neighbor Day on Sunday, Oct. 16.