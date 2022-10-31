New projects expected to create 3,000 new jobs

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for three projects set to create 3,104 new jobs and retain 8,216 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $152 million in new payroll and spur more than $4.7 billion in investments across Ohio.

Projects approved by the TCA include:

Honda Development & Manufacturing of America LLC, Jefferson Township (Fayette County), Allen Township (Union County), Perry Township (Logan County), and Franklin Township (Shelby County), expects to create 2,527 full-time positions, generating $117.6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $578.7 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s new electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County and the retooling of existing Honda plants in Union, Logan, and Shelby counties for electric vehicle production. Honda is an innovative and dynamic company responsible for the complete production creation of Honda and Acura products, including automobiles, powersports, and power equipment. The TCA approved a 1.871%, 30-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Barcel USA LLC, Perry Township (Muskingum County), expects to create 320 full-time positions, generating $15 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new project in Perry Township, Muskingum County. Barcel is a manufacturer of snacks and candy, headquartered in Texas with parent company Grupo Bimbo in Mexico. Customers include traditional retail and convenience stores and warehouse/club stores. The TCA approved a 1.299%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Enable Injections Inc., West Chester Township (Butler County), village of Evendale (Hamilton County), and city of Franklin (Warren County), expects to create 257 full-time positions, generating $19.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $20.3 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in three communities. Enable Injections is a CincyTech portfolio company that specializes in medical devices. Enable’s initial product is an injection device being developed based on research conducted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The TCA approved a 2.009%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.