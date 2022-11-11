Culver’s supporting the fight against hunger

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis.— Nearly 34 million Americans face food insecurity on a regular basis, and from Nov. 14-18, Culver’s restaurants nationwide are joining the effort to assist them. During the Concretes for a Cause event, $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold will go to local food banks.

All Culver’s restaurants systemwide will take part in the Concretes for a Cause event. The 880-plus locations in 26 states will each select a local hunger relief organization to support with their proceeds from the fundraiser.

“Increasing access to quality, nutritious food is a cause that we are proud to champion at Culver’s,” said Julie Fussner, Culver’s vice president of marketing. “It’s our privilege and honor to support our communities with the Concretes for a Cause event, and we’re thankful to all our guests who will join us as they help their neighbors in need.”

Concretes for a Cause is part of Culver’s Give Local program, in which Culver’s restaurants support organizations and causes in their communities. Culver’s also supports the creation of a nutritious and sustainable food supply through its Thank You Farmers Project, which has raised over $3.5 million since 2013.