Dog licenses go on sale in county

SIDNEY — Sales of Shelby County dog licenses for 2023 began Dec. 1, 2022, according to Amy Berning, county auditor.

Three-year and permanent licenses are available for your dog(s) in addition to the traditional one-year license.

The registration fee for the 2023 license is $18 for a one-year license, the three-year license is $54 and the permanent license is $180.

All dogs who have reached three months of age must be licensed with the County. Owners have 30 days after acquiring a dog to get a license. Proceeds from the license sales are used exclusively to fund the Shelby County Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter is now located at 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

As a convenience to the public, dog licenses (one- year, three- year and the permanent license) may be purchased online at www.shelbycountyauditors.com. A small processing and postage fee will be charged when using this payment method.

The one- year and three- year license can be purchased at Shelby County at the Auditor’s Office and Animal Shelter. The Permanent license can be purchased at the Auditor’s office and online. Owners should be aware that licenses are not refundable in the event of the death of the dog or the dog runs away.

The last day to purchase licenses is Jan. 31. If a license is purchased late (after Jan. 31, 2023) the price increases by an additional $18.

For your convenience, one-year licenses can be purchased at any of the 12 agent sites throughout Shelby County at a cost of $18.75. The Auditor’s website lists addresses and hours of agents.

The fee for a kennel license is $90. If purchased late (after Jan. 31, 2023), the fee will increase to $180. A kennel license can only be purchased from the Dog Warden at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

Licenses may also be ordered by mail. To use this option, the dog owner should mail the appropriate fee and a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Shelby County Auditor, 129 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365. The owner’s name, address, phone number, and a description of the dog (age, color, and breed) must be provided.

For in-person purchases, licenses are always available without a handling fee during regular hours of operation at the Auditor’s Office and the Animal Shelter.