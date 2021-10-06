Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:45 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-10:41 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 8500 block of Wright Puthoff Road.

-9:57 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10700 block of Millcreek Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-5:07 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

TUESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at state Route 274 at Heiland Kies Road in Botkins.

-8:35 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-7:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. A crash was reported in the 13000 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-12:58 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 4000 block of Russia Houston Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:38 a.m. to 1:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-4:12 to 6:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

