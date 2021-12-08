Police log

TUESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-9:11 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Stolen property or vehicle was reported recovered at Courter Avenue at Gleason Street.

-5:15 p.m.: warrant. Jeremy Ray Myers, 44, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:03 p.m.: warrant. Travis Dwayne Counts, 36, of Rome, Georgia was arrested on a warrant.

-4:57 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an individual at the Spruce Apartments in Spruce Avenue.

-10:50 a.m.: warrant. Brian J. Wood, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:26 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

Crashes

Ann T. Tierney, 84, of Maplewood, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:31 p.m.

Tierney was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road when she attempted to make a left hand turn onto Gleason Street and hit the eastbound vehicle at the stop sign on Gleason Street that was driven by Michael B. Ilams, 76, of Sidney.

• Sambra D. Camara, 62, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m.

Overbey was traveling southbound on Stolle Avenue and when he began to turn left onto Gleason Street slightly on the left hand side and hit the vehicle sitting on Gleason at Stolle at the stop sign facing the west that was driven by John H. McCutchins, 74, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:02 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:35 to 6:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-2:46 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to a report of an automobile crash.

TUESDAY

-11:27 a.m. to 7:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-11:36 a.m. to 6:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four fire calls; one was mutual aid on a structure fire.

-12:06 a.m. to 3:37 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

MONDAY

-7 to 9:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-2:54 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a report of an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

