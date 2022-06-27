Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:48 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 17000 block of state Route 47, Sidney.

-4:05 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a call in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road, Sidney.

-12:44 p.m. suspicious person. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 17000 block of state Route 47, Sidney.

-13:10 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road, Sidney.

SUNDAY

-12:30 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to reports of property damage in the 15000 block of state Route 119, Anna.

-7:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to reports of vandalism in the 400 block of East Wall Street, Port Jefferson.

-10:42 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to reports of fireworks being discharged in the intersectionof Seminole Trail and Cross Trail in Piqua.

SATURDAY

-1:43 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a call in the 10000 block of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Sidney.

-5:32 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of North Ohio Street, Jackson Center.

-10:40 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a call in the 21000 block of Maplewood Road, Sidney.

-10:17 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to reports of fireworks being discharged in the 3000 block of West Mason Road, Sidney.

FRIDAY

-11:56 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a call in the 11000 block of County Road 25A, Sidney.

-1:21 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of County Road 25A, Sidney.

Village log

SUNDAY

-3:15 a.m.: prowlers. Botkins Police and Deputies responded to a call in the 400 block of South Second Street, Anna.

-4:34 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue Squad, Botkins Fire Department and deputies responded to a crash at the 13000 block of state Route 274, Botkins.

FRIDAY

-12:34 p.m.: assault. Anna Police responded to a call in the 200 block of West South Street.

-4:33 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue Squad, Anna Police, Botkins Fire Department and Sidney Fire Department responded to a crash in the 100 mile marker of Interstate 75.

-7:19 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire Department, Deputies and Sidney Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in the 9900 block of Houston Road, Sidney.

-10:10 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police responded to a call in the 11000 block of state Route 362, Minster.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:14 p.m.: gas leak. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak in the 6000 block of Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney.

-11:39 a.m. to 2:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-12:26 a.m. to 8:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-6:30 p.m.: fire alarm. Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, Port Jefferson Fire Department and Sidney Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the 2000 block of Fair Road, Sidney.

SATURDAY

-2:07 a.m. to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-8:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

