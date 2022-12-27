Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-12:15 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of River Road.
-10:20 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of River Road.
SUNDAY
-6:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of East Court Street.
SATURDAY
-9:58 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Riverside Drive.
-7:40 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.
-2:25 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 12000 block of County Road 25A in Anna.
1:54 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Pasco Montra Road.
-1:06 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 29.
-10:19 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.
-10:17 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Taylor Road and Aiken Road in Piqua.
-9:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Metz Road and Botkins Road.
-9:16 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Foster Road and state Route 66.
-8:27 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-7:42 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-6:50 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies and Anna Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of North Kuther Road.
-3:59 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Cecil Road and state Route 47.
-12:45 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of McClure Road.
FRIDAY
-11:31 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 3000 block of North Kuther Road.
-10:01 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Foster Road in Houston.
-9:48 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 18000 block of Metz Road.
-9:45 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.
-8:13 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of West Mason Road and North Kuther Road.
-7:56 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
-7:37 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 66 and state Route 47 in Houston.
-7:33 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-7:04 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.
-6:47 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.
-5:57 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.
-5:01 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 7000 block of Wright Puthoff Road.
-4:30 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
-4:11 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 11000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-3:57 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 66 and Mason Road in Fort Loramie.
-3:54 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Fulton Road and County Road 25A.
-3:31 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
-3:27 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 1700 block of Patterson Halpin Road.
-2:16 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 29.
-1:42 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 11000 block of Staley Road in Anna.
-1:37 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 14000 block of state Route 65 in Maplewood.
-1:31 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of County Road 25A.
-12:32 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 15000 block of Staley Road in Botkins.
-11:59 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.
-11:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.
-11:41 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of North Kuther Road and West Mason Road.
-11 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 47.
-10:55 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Taylor Road and Aiken Road.
-10:51 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 29.
-10:45 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 16000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-10:43 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.
-10:38 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 3000 block of state Route 29.
-10:11 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 29 and state Route 119 in Anna.
-9:28 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 29 and state Route 705.
-9:08 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.
-8:45 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.
-8:40 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.
-7:37 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Botkins Road and Morris Rose Road.
-7:09 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.
-7:07 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-6:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 29 and Hoying Road in Anna.
-6:33 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 11000 block of County Road 25A.
-6:19 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 65 and Wise Road in Jackson Center.
-5:49 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of County Road 25A.
-5:35 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 29 and Lucas Geib Road in Anna.
-5:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Wenger Road and Botkins Road.
-5:27 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 47.
-5:26 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 29.
-5:08 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of Russia Road.
-5 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 13000 block of Staley Road in Anna.
-4:27 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 15000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.
-4:26 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 13000 block of state Route 65.
-4:12 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.
-2:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.
-12:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies, Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.
-12:33 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.
-12:21 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
THURSDAY
-11:40 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.
-11:40 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.
-10:05 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Sidney Freyburg Road.
-10 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of County Road 25A and Sidney Plattsville Road.
-9:58 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 18000 block of Rick Way Drive in Port Jefferson.
Village log
SATURDAY
-8:33 a.m.: crash. Anna personnel and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.
-3:39 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
FRIDAY
-4:59 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Ann Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of West Main Street and Brookside Drive.
-2:49 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.
-2:45 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
-11:31 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Staley Road and Amsterdam Road.
-9:21 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 105 on Interstate 75.
-8:53 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
-12:23 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
THURSDAY
-11:25 p.m.: crash. Anna personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-11:17 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.
-11:09 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.
-10:51 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
-10:44 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.
Crashes
No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:40 a.m.
Aryawnna Jaelyn Christman, 18, of Bluffton, was traveling eastbound on Botkins Road in Jackson Center when she slid off the roadway on the right and struck a utility box.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-12:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
-7:11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
SUNDAY
-8:30 a.m. to 5:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
-3:47 a.m. to 7:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.
SATURDAY
-6:31 a.m. to 8:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
-3:36 a.m. to 3:54 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.
FRIDAY
-7:32 p.m.: fire. 13 departments responded to a chimney fire in the 20000 block of Linker Road in Jackson Center.
-4:21 a.m. to 7:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
-4:45 to 10:11 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-4:03 to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-6:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell