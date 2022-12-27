Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:15 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of River Road.

-10:20 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of River Road.

SUNDAY

-6:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-9:58 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Riverside Drive.

-7:40 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-2:25 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 12000 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

1:54 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Pasco Montra Road.

-1:06 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 29.

-10:19 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

-10:17 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Taylor Road and Aiken Road in Piqua.

-9:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Metz Road and Botkins Road.

-9:16 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Foster Road and state Route 66.

-8:27 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-7:42 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-6:50 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies and Anna Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of North Kuther Road.

-3:59 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Cecil Road and state Route 47.

-12:45 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of McClure Road.

FRIDAY

-11:31 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 3000 block of North Kuther Road.

-10:01 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Foster Road in Houston.

-9:48 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 18000 block of Metz Road.

-9:45 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

-8:13 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of West Mason Road and North Kuther Road.

-7:56 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-7:37 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 66 and state Route 47 in Houston.

-7:33 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-7:04 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-6:47 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-5:57 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.

-5:01 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 7000 block of Wright Puthoff Road.

-4:30 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-4:11 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 11000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-3:57 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 66 and Mason Road in Fort Loramie.

-3:54 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Fulton Road and County Road 25A.

-3:31 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-3:27 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 1700 block of Patterson Halpin Road.

-2:16 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 29.

-1:42 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 11000 block of Staley Road in Anna.

-1:37 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 14000 block of state Route 65 in Maplewood.

-1:31 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of County Road 25A.

-12:32 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 15000 block of Staley Road in Botkins.

-11:59 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-11:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-11:41 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of North Kuther Road and West Mason Road.

-11 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 47.

-10:55 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Taylor Road and Aiken Road.

-10:51 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 29.

-10:45 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 16000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-10:43 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-10:38 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 3000 block of state Route 29.

-10:11 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 29 and state Route 119 in Anna.

-9:28 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 29 and state Route 705.

-9:08 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-8:45 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-8:40 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-7:37 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Botkins Road and Morris Rose Road.

-7:09 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-7:07 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-6:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 29 and Hoying Road in Anna.

-6:33 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 11000 block of County Road 25A.

-6:19 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 65 and Wise Road in Jackson Center.

-5:49 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of County Road 25A.

-5:35 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 29 and Lucas Geib Road in Anna.

-5:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Wenger Road and Botkins Road.

-5:27 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 47.

-5:26 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of state Route 29.

-5:08 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 2000 block of Russia Road.

-5 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 13000 block of Staley Road in Anna.

-4:27 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 15000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

-4:26 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 13000 block of state Route 65.

-4:12 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-2:34 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-12:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies, Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

-12:33 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-12:21 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-11:40 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-11:40 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-10:05 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-10 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of County Road 25A and Sidney Plattsville Road.

-9:58 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 18000 block of Rick Way Drive in Port Jefferson.

Village log

SATURDAY

-8:33 a.m.: crash. Anna personnel and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-3:39 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-4:59 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Ann Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of West Main Street and Brookside Drive.

-2:49 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75.

-2:45 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-11:31 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Staley Road and Amsterdam Road.

-9:21 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 105 on Interstate 75.

-8:53 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-12:23 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-11:25 p.m.: crash. Anna personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-11:17 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-11:09 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

-10:51 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-10:44 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash at mile marker 100 on Interstate 75.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:40 a.m.

Aryawnna Jaelyn Christman, 18, of Bluffton, was traveling eastbound on Botkins Road in Jackson Center when she slid off the roadway on the right and struck a utility box.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-7:11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-8:30 a.m. to 5:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-3:47 a.m. to 7:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-6:31 a.m. to 8:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-3:36 a.m. to 3:54 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-7:32 p.m.: fire. 13 departments responded to a chimney fire in the 20000 block of Linker Road in Jackson Center.

-4:21 a.m. to 7:11 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-4:45 to 10:11 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-4:03 to 10:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-6:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

