Wittenberg University’s hosts honors convocation

SPRINGFIELD — Capping off a day-long Celebration of the Liberal Arts at Wittenberg University, the campus community came together to celebrate the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual honors convocation in Weaver Chapel. The faculty commemorated the occasion in full academic regalia as the university recognized high achievement of students and faculty members in academic and co-curricular activities.

Students honored were

• Reed Gibson, of DeGraff, has been rewarded entrance into Sigma Delta Pi.

• Kyle Dieringer, of Versailles, has been rewarded entrance into Chi Alpha Sigma.

Wittenberg aknowledged students at this event for embodying the Wittenberg value of intelectual inquiry.