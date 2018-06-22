Black Achievers scholarships awarded

SIDNEY — The Black Achievers Scholarship Committee has announced the names of students who were awarded scholarships during a student assembly at Sidney High School, recently.

Jayon Golden received the $1,500 James P. Humphrey Scholarship and Kelton Stockton received the $1,500 Elder Claudie Johnson Scholarship during the student awards assembly at Sidney High School. These scholarships were named in honor of James P. Humphrey, Sidney’s first African-American mayor, and Elder Claudie Johnson, a charter member of the Black Achievers.

Addison Hudgins and Karlie Lee were awarded $500 Black Achievers scholarships. Isaiah Bowser, Devan Rogers and Kobey Vondenhuevel were given scholarships of $250 each.

In addition to the scholarships awarded to graduating seniors, collegians Raymond Daniel, Jenna Foster-Wheeler and Brandi Johnson each received a $250 educational grant to help them continue their post-graduate educations. Sylvia Hudson received a $500 grant.