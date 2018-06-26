Marker named 2018 Distinguished Alumnus

LIMA – Mary L. Marker was honored with the 2018 Distinguished Alumnus Award by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges at its Annual Conference on June 8, 2018. Marker, the 2017 Rhodes State College Outstanding Alumni Award recipient, was nominated by President Dr. Debra McCurdy. Each of Ohio’s 23 community colleges could submit one nominee for the award.

Marker is a member of the first Respiratory Care class of Lima Technical College, now Rhodes State College, graduating in 1980. In 2007, she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. A long-time employee of Mercy Health-St. Rita’s, Mary is currently the manager of Mercy Health St. Rita’s Occupational Health. She is responsible for operations of the main office plus satellite locations. She supervises contract providers with area businesses for workman’s compensation injury care, drug screenings, wellness conservation and medical directorship. Previously, she served as Director of Cardiopulmonary Ancillary Services, overseeing the areas of Respiratory Care, Pulmonary Function, EKG Lab, Sleep Center, Audiology and EEG Lab.

Demonstrating her commitment to Rhodes State College, Marker serves on the Respiratory Care Advisory Committee, 13 years as the chair, has worked with students as a clinical instructor and taught classes. She has also served as the Northwest District representative, secretary, and president of the Ohio Society for Respiratory Care.

Pam Halfhill, Respiratory Care Program director, reflects that “Mary has consistently and constantly moved herself into positions which have benefited many people in need of health care. She has worked tirelessly to bring new and state-of-the-art medical treatment to St. Rita’s and the Lima area community. She lives the Rhodes State College mission by becoming a life-long learner herself and bettering her community.”

The Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) is a voluntary association of Ohio’s 23 public community colleges. The Association, founded in 1993, is the recognized voice of the community college movement in Ohio.