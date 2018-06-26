MARTIN, Tenn. — A local student has been named to the spring semester’s chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Rachel A. Noffsinger, of Anna, received high honors for the semester.

To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).