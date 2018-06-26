Board takes first step to place levy renewal on ballot

SIDNEY — A lengthy agenda was presented to the Sidney City Schools Board of Education for its meeting Monday night as the district prepares for the 2018-19 school year.

The board approved the first step in placing a tax renewal on the Nov. 6 ballot. A resolution declaring it necessary to renew the existing emergency levy for a period of 10 years was approved.

The passage of the levy, said Treasurer Mike Watkins, said the renewal of the levy is necessary so the district can avoid an operating deficit. If approved, the first collection of the levy will be in 2020.

“This is the second time we have brought this to the voters for renewal,” said Watkins. “We have one more resolution to approve to finalize placing the levy on the ballot.”

The resignations and employment of staff were among the items approved by the board.

The retirement of George Ginter, substitute custodian was approved. His final day with the district was June 1.

The board also accepted the resignations of John Kraus, Sidney High School custodian, and Nancy Kraus, Sidney Middle School cook, as the couple is moving to Pennsylvania. John’s resignation is effective June 29, while Nancy’s resignation will be effective July 31.

The board:

• Employed James Piatt on a one-year contract as a substitute bus driver at $15.62 per hour. His employment is effective June 25.

• Approved a change of assignment for Lynda Higgins from custodian to cook effective May 1. She will be paid $10.85 per hour.

• Approved one-year limited contracts for the 2018-19 school year for Samantha Slover, math teacher, $40,242; Kelsey Calderone, integrated science teacher, $43,337; Kelly turner, math teacher, $38,694; Trish Schulze, art teacher, $38,694; Susan Pallone, intervention specialist, $57,267; and Jeanine Holthaus, intervention specialist, $69,649.

• Approved one-year limited contracts for Gary Clark, custodian, $15.55 per hour; and Fay Parker, cook, $11.18 per hour; and a two-year limited contract for Lynda Higgins, $11.56 per hour.

• Employed James Piatt on a one-year limited contract as a substitute bus driver at $16.08 peer hour.

• Employed Shauna Vordemark on a one-year limited contract as a home instruction tutor at $26.89 per hour.

• Awarded supplemental contracts to Ian Klinger, SMS cross country coach, $484; Jeff Fannon, SMS cross country coach, $484; Frank Crea, SHS assistant football coach, $5,030; Thomas Wheeler, eighth-grade football coach, $3,657; Charles Stockton, eighth-grade football coach, $1,354; Nathan Christian, seventh-grade football coach, $2,709; Jordan Powers, seventh-grade football coach, $774; Josh Elmore, seventh grade football coach, $1,354; Ashley Borchers, junior varsity volleyball coach, $2,128; Leslie Phlipot, assistant varsity volleyball coach, $2,709; Dexter Tobie, eighth-grade volleyball coach, $1,935; and Kelly Turner, seventh-grade volleyball coach, $1,548.

• Awarded extended service contracts to Molly Hirtziner, SHS counselor, 15 days, $250.99 per day; Erin Montgomery, SHS counselor, 15 days, $368.12 per day; Katherine Bourelle, SHS counselor, 15 days, $250.99 per day; Stephanie Davis, RCI teacher, 20 days, $380.67 per day; Sharon Maurice, WFA teacher, 20 days, $331.83 per day; Tammi Johnson, SHS library aide, 7 days, $114.32 per day; Linda Carpenter, SHS marketing teacher, 10 days, $378.57 per day; Michael Ward, SHS vocational agriculture teacher, 20 days, $315.83 per day; and Misty Shroyer, cafeteria manager, 10 days, $136.56 per day.

• Hired Donna Jones as a teacher for the ELL Summer Camp at $26 per hour.

• Hired Kay Straman as a teacher for the third-grade summer remediation program, $26 per hour.

• Hired Nish Golden, Wade New, Frank Hall, Heather Davidson, Michael Roby and Emily Moore as teachers at $26 per hour, and Renee Davis as an aide at $12.59 per hour to be SMS T-School monitors.

The board also revised the contract length for Kim Voisard for SHS secretary from215 days to 250 days effective July 1.

Kevin Stapleton and Charlie Tucker were hired as program coordinators for the Bridges After-School Program at Sidney Alternative School for the 2017-18 school year. Each received $1,200. Nathan Christian was hired as an aide at $600. The program funds were just allocated from the Shelby County United Way.

In other business, the board:

• Adopted the 2018-19 title I Parent Involvement policies and School-Parent Compacts for Whittier, Northwood, Emerson and Longfellow elementary schools.

• Approved the changes to the elementary and SHS student handbooks for the 2018-19 school year.

• Approved the updated employee handbooks for administrators, aides, cooks/truck driver, maintenance, network engineer and tech support, secretaries and transportation, EMIS and Latchkey coordinators.

• Authorized participation in the free and reduced lunch and breakfast program and the FY2019 state and federally funded projects that may benefit the district, including title programs and federal, state and local grants.

• Approved an income tax sharing agreement with the city of Sidney regarding a Cargill expansion for a period of 10 years.

• Approved a service agreement with Midwest Regional ESC for gifted consulting in an amount up to $22,503.60.

• Approved a program service agreement with Midwest Regional ESC for fiscal year 2019.

• Approved an agreement with the School of Education and Health Sciences at the University of Dayton for an individual graduate assistantship at a cost of up to $22,621.50. The person will support the special education program for the district.

• Approved amended appropriations for the district, including the following increases to accounts: for the general fund, retirement benefits, $100,000; supplies, $150,000; capital outlay, $75,000; other uses, $45,000; bond retirement fun, $445,000; and termination benefits fund, $70,000.

• Approved the transfer of funds from: the balance of the OHSAA tournament fun to stadium facilities fund; $90,000 from the general fund to the termination benefit fund; and $15,500 from the general fund to the Latchkey Program fund.

• Approved a two-year agreement with Kirk NationaLease for bus maintenance and repair.

• Approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2019 in the amount of 25 percent of the fiscal year 2018 appropriations.

• Approved school fees for the 2018-19 school year. Kindergarten to eighth-grade fees will be $35. Grades 9-12 fees remain the same as least year. Individual student fees depend on what classes the students are enrolled in.

The board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, July 16, at 6 p.m.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidney dailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.