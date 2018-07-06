BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the undergraduate students for the spring term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list include Andrew Sluss, Houston, Lauryn Wheeler, Sidney, and Courtney Zimpfer, Jackson Center.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Beth Weigandt, Sidney, was named to the dean’s list with distinction.

