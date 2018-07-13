UF announces spring 2018 dean’s list

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students named to the list include Madison Allison, of Maplewood, Gabrielle Barga, of Minster, Adam Bertke, of Maria Stein, Morgan Greer, of Botkins, Haley Horstman, of New Knoxville, Rheanna Kies, of Sidney, Whitney King, of Anna, Stephanie Macke, of Sidney, Kelsey Meyer, of Anna, Cole Proffitt, of Sidney, Christa Puthoff, of Versailles, Joshua Robinson, of Anna, Samantha Sayre, of Sidney, Marla Schroeder, of Sidney, Rebecka Stricker, of Fort Loramie, Allison Thobe, of Maria Stein, and Brady Wildermuth, of Botkins.