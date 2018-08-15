Botkins BOE prepares for school year

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved a number of resolutions for the upcoming school year during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The board approved the following Midwest Regional Educational Service Center agreements for the 2018-2019 school year, including for Sandra Ocasio, as an ESL teacher, Heather Buehler and Erin Maier, as educational aides, and Bobbie Young, as a gifted intervention specialist.

The Midwest Regional Educational Service agreement charging $6.50 per student in the district was also approved.

The board approved volunteers for the 2018-2019 school year, including Roslyn Stutsman, Deb Zimpfer, Judy Thaman, Cindy Cox, and Cathy Bajwa.

The 2018-2019 tuition rate was set at $5,454.06 for Botkins Local School as determined by the Ohio Department of Education.

Admission prices were set for sporting events during the 2018-2019 school year. Student passes will be available for $45 and adult passes will be $85. Passes are good for all home sporting events.

The board approved the athletic handbook, and authorized the athletic director, after consulting with MD, to grant clearance to athletes to return to participation following a concussion.

A $45 donation from Kristina Roggenkamp Hunter was accepted for the Mark and Kathy Roggenkamp Education Scholarship.

The board accepted the resignations of Ann Gerstner, as the driver’s education instructor, effective July 31, 2018, and of Doris Frilling from her cafeteria position, effective July 30, 2018.

Michelle Duncan was hired as a cafeteria worker and custodian for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board entered into an agreement with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officer services for the 2018-2019 school year at a cost between $40,983.51 and $50,827.72.

Substitutes for the school year were hired, including Deb Hoy and James Reames, for custodial, and Cindy Cox, for the cafeteria.

The board adopted a resolution of commendation for Emma Ewry and Sarah VanBrocklin, who earned first place in their presentation in Focus on Children and received a Gold, with 91 points, at nationals in June.

The next BOE meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center.