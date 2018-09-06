Miami University recognizes Shelby County graduates

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students, including 9 Shelby County residents, during spring commencement exercises Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Millett Hall.

Local residents recognized by the university include Aubrey Klosterman, of Minster, McKenna Rudy, of Sidney, Casey Schmidt, of Minster, Victoria Wente, of New Bremen, Olivia Winner, of Minster, Tiffany Goffena, of Sidney, Laura Koenig, of Minster, Danielle Muhlenkamp, of Fort Loramie, and Jaclyn Mumaw, of Minster.

Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching and is the number one college town according to Forbes.