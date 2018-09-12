WSU undergraduate program ranked among best in the nation

DAYTON — U.S. News & World Report has ranked Wright State University’s undergraduate business program at the Raj Soin College of Business as among the best programs in the nation for 2019.

The magazine ranked the program No. 274 out of 509 undergraduate programs that are accredited by AACSB, the premier accreditor of collegiate business schools.

In total, more there are more than 1,500 regionally accredited four-year degree granting institutions in the United States that grant bachelor’s degrees in business, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Those lacking AACSB accreditation were excluded from the U.S. News ranking. Wright State’s program was ranked higher than those at schools such as Eastern Michigan University, Ohio Northern and Cleveland State.

The results were based solely on surveys of business school deans and selected senior faculty. Participants were asked to rate the quality of business programs with which they were familiar on a scale of one to five. The most recent survey was conducted last spring. About 44 percent of those canvassed responded.