School districts receive state report card results

SIDNEY — Two local school districts received an “A” for their district grades by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE).

The report cards, released Thursday by the ODE, are the first ones issued with an overall grade. The overall grade is calculated by using results in six components: Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, Graduation Rate and Prepared for Success.

Receiving an “A” were Russia Local Schools in Shelby County and Minster Local Schools in Auglaize County. There were 28 schools statewide who received “A” grades on the report card.

Districts receiving an overall “B” grade were Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Hardin-Houston, Jackson Center, Versailles and New Bremen. A “B” grade was achieved by 31.4 percent of the state’s public schools, which equals 191 districts.

Receiving a “C” report card were New Knoxville, Riverside and Fairlawn. Statewide, 41.6 percent of the schools received a “C” grade. This total represents 253 districts across the state.

Sidney City Schools received a “D” for its district grade. Statewide, 21 percent of the district received a “D” grade. This accounts for 122 districts.

“We are pleased with how well we did as a district. We continue to improve from year to year in both of our school buildings. We have achieved the highest Performance Index score we have ever had, which demonstrates the high level our students are achieving at,” said Fort Loramie Superintendent Dan Holland.

Holland said the results didn’t come as a surprise to the district.

“We feel as if we have a very good handle on how we are progressing as a district in relation to student growth and achievement. The report card continues to change from year to year, and we have worked to adapt to those changes,” said Holland.

With results in hand, work is beginning to improve the next report card, he said.

“Our staff works very hard to improve their scores from year to year, and they have risen to the challenge each and every year. I think our score represents a culmination of the staff and students’ hard work and the parental support and involvement of our schools,” said Holland.

In achievement, both Minster and Russia received a “B” on the component. Minster had a 87.7 percent on the performance index and 87 percent on indicators met. Russia had an 89.8 percent on the performance index and 91.3 percent on indicators met.

Both had 100 percent of annual measurable objects met on Gap Closing to earn a component “A” grade. Both had a “B” on Prepared for Success.

Both districts had an “A” on Graduation Rate with 98.1 percent of students graduating in four years from Minster and 94.3 percent of students graduating in four years from Russia. Both districts had an NR component grade in Improving At-risk K-3 Readers.

Districts receiving a “B” district grade had the following component grades:

• Anna: Achievement, B; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, B, Improving At-risk K-3 Readers, C; gap closing, A; improving at-risk K-3 readers, C; and prepared for success, D.

• Botkins: Achievement, B; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, A; Gap Closing, A; Improving At-Risk K-3 readers, NR; and Prepared for Success, D.

• Fort Loramie: Achievement, B; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, D; Gap Closing, A; Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, D; and Prepared for Success, C.

• Hardin-Houston: Achievement, C; Graduation Rate, B; Progress, A; Gap Closing, A; Improving At-risk K-3 Readers, C; and Prepared for Success, F.

• Jackson Center: Achievement, C; Graduation Rate, B; Progress, B; Gap Closing, A; Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, C; and Prepared for Success, D.

• Versailles: Achievement, B; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, B; Gap Closing, A; Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, F; and Prepared for Success, C.

• New Bremen: Achievement, B; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, B; Gap Closing, A; Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, A; and Prepared for Success, D.

Districts receiving a “C” district grade card had the following component grades:

• Fairlawn: Achievement, D; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, B; Gap Closing, D; Improving At-Risk K-3 readers, F; and Prepared for Success, F.

• New Knoxville: Achievement, B; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, F; Gap Closing, A; Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, NR; and Prepared for Success, D.

Riverside: Achievement, D; Graduation Rate, A; Progress, A; Gap Closing, B; Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, D; and Prepared for Success, F.

Districts receiving a “D” district grade card had the following component grades:

• Sidney City Schools: Achievement, D; Graduation Rate, C; Progress, D; Gap Closing, B; Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, D; and Prepared for Success, F.

“This year’s report cards show improvement in districts in every corner of the state, at all levels of wealth, large and small, urban, rural and everything in between,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction, in a press release. “Each of Ohio’s students can achieve, and the report cards provide us with reasons to celebrate. They also identify areas for improvement, and we’ll use them to drive conversations on how we can better serve Ohio’s 1.7 million students. As we work to implement Ohio’s Strategic Plan for Education, Each Child, Our Future, we’ll continue to build on the improvement momentum we’re seeing.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_OhioSchoolReportCards.jpg

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.