‘Mardi Gras’ theme for FL homecoming

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School’s homecoming dance, Saturday, Oct. 6, will follow a spirit week of activities and the homecoming football game against Mississinawa Valley High School, Friday, Oct. 5.

Throughout this week, freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes are battling each other for bragging rights by dressing up and painting the windows of local businesses.

There will be a pep rally and smackdown, Thursday, Oct. 4, following the home volleyball game against Anna High School. At the smackdown, all fall sports teams will be introduced and there will be a class competition.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Queen candidates are Cassidy Albers, daughter of Jeff and Shelly Albers; Emily Austin, daughter of Jamie and Barb Austin; Erin Chaney, daughter of Dave and Teresa Chaney; and Alexis Fleckenstein, daughter of Eric and Jill Fleckenstein.

King candidates are Ben Barhorst, son of Paul and Shelly Barhorst; Grant Imwalle, son of Joe and Connie Imwalle; Logan Siegel, son of Ted and Treva Siegel; and Devin Wehrman, son of Dan and Ellen Wehrman.

Junior attendants are Marissa Meiring, daughter of Kevin and Betsy Bertke, and Noah Guillozet, son of John and Amy Guillozet. Sophomore attendants are Corynn Heitkamp, daughter of Doug and Kristin Heitkamp, and Beltran Dorado Lafargo, whose host parents are Jerry and Mandy Wehrman. Freshman attendants are Emma Swick, daughter of Beth and Scott Swick, and Damon Mescher, son of Ted and Amy Mescher. Crown bearers will be Rachel Meyer, daughter of Jason and Chrissy Meyer, and Mason Goldschmidt, son of Ryan and Julie Goldschmidt.

This year’s king and queen will be crowned by last year’s homecoming royalty, king Mike Hoying and queen Brooke Raterman.

Students will celebrate Mardi Gras at their dance, Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the high school gym.