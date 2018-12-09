Fun with science

Unidentified students conduct experiments during the 13th annual Women in STEMM Expo, Friday, Dec. 7, at Edison State Community College in Piqua. More than 200 junior and senior high school students from throughout the greater Miami Valley participated in science, technology, engineering, math and medical projects designed to increase awareness of various careers.

