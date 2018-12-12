Band director composes music

SIDNEY — Ryan Wendel, Holy Angels School and Lehman High School band director, is doing more conducting groups of young musicians. In addition to his full time teaching positions, Wendel has started to arrange and compose his own original blend of classical/modern/rock music. Some of Wendel’s compositions are being performed at different venues in Ohio.

Wendel’s passion for music began at a very young age. He played bassoon in junior high, and went on to major in music education at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. At the time of his senior recital, Wendel had the task of choosing performance music that would fulfill his graduation requirements. He really went “out on a limb,” so to speak” Wendel decided not to limit himself to performing performed a classical piece, but performed “ Bohemian Rhapsody,” first recorded by the rock group Queen. Wendel’s performance was well-received and he graduated from C.U. with flying colors.

Remembering Wendel’s graduation performance, one of his former music professors at school requested that Wendel arrange and compose his special brand of musical genre as a present for his wife’s 50th birthday. This time Wendel arranged a new version of songs by rock artist, Jethro Tull.

Wendel plans to continue to arrange/compose his “new music”; he considers this activity to be a very rewarding “hobby.”