Students graduate from DARE program

Jackson Center School hosted the fifth-grade DARE graduation ceremony Wednesday. Jackson Center fifth-graders receive congratulations from teachers, Sheriff's Office deputies, law enforcement officers and the Shelby County Commissioners. Other schools participating in the graduation ceremonies were Houston, Botkins and Fort Loramie. A total of 218 students completed the program. This is the 29th year DARE has been taught in Shelby County Schools. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the program. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News