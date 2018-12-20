A lino ride for the winners

The top sellers in the fall pie, chips and salsa fundraisers at Northwood Elementary School received a limo ride to Pizza Hut Wednesday where they enjoyed lunch. Each student sold more than $400 in products in the fundraiser sponsored by the PTO. They also received a Northwood T-shirt. Timberidge Limousine Service provided the ride for the students.

The top sellers in the fall pie, chips and salsa fundraisers at Northwood Elementary School received a limo ride to Pizza Hut Wednesday where they enjoyed lunch. Each student sold more than $400 in products in the fundraiser sponsored by the PTO. They also received a Northwood T-shirt. Timberidge Limousine Service provided the ride for the students. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_IMG_3050.jpg The top sellers in the fall pie, chips and salsa fundraisers at Northwood Elementary School received a limo ride to Pizza Hut Wednesday where they enjoyed lunch. Each student sold more than $400 in products in the fundraiser sponsored by the PTO. They also received a Northwood T-shirt. Timberidge Limousine Service provided the ride for the students. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News